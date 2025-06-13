Congressman Carbajal had some scathing words for Pete Hegseth in a recent congressional hearing telling the secretary of defence he thought he was an embarrassment to his country.

On the third day of hearings, Carbajal got tired of Hegseth dodging questions on troops being deployed to LA and the possibility of a US invasion of Greenland and Panama, and decided enough is enough.

Carbajal said, “I’m not going to waste my time anymore, you’re not worthy of my attention or my questions.

"You’re an embarrassment to this country, you’re unfit to lead... you should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department.”

