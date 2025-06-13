Bizarre moment Donald Trump appears to claim Putin fought in WWII

Take a look at the bizarre moment Donald Trump appears to claim Vladimir Putin fought in WWII in a White House press conference on Thursday (June 12).

In his latest nonsensical numerical ramblings Trump claimed Russia lost 51 million people during WWII however researchers estimate the actual number to be closer to 27 million.

Trump went on to say he couldn't understand why others who fought in WWII were so beloved yet Russia is so hated.

Trump said, "He lost 51 million people, and he did fight... sort of interesting isn't it, he fought with us in WWII and everybody hates him, and Germany and Japan their fine... some day somebody will explain that."

