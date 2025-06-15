Which celebrities attended or supported the 'No Kings' mass protests against Trump?

Over 2,000 'No Kings' protests took place across the US yesterday, where Americans marched to oppose Donald Trump and his administration.

The timing of the mass protests coincided with President Trump's military parade to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the US Army (with Flag Day and his 79th birthday occurring at the same time).

The purpose of the protests were to be a "a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools," according to organisers "No Kings" on their website.

As the photos from the protests show, millions turned out and shared their support on social media - including some recognisable faces.

Here is a round-up of which celebrities attended or vocalised their support for the "No Kings" protests against Trump:

Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon

: Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon, along with thousands of New Yorkers, march in opposition of Donald Trump's presidency on the day of the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon were photographed as they joined thousands of New Yorkers during a "No Kings" protest march on Saturday.

Speaking at the event to MSNBC, the Poor Things actor said, "Our democracy is in trouble, we have a president who has made himself a king and dictator and we don't see an opposition that's powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights, and the trampling of the Constitution."

He added, "We love each other, and we realize that we love this country so much that we're leaving our homes today in the rain to express our friendship and love for the people here who made this place."





Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel also attended a protest sporting a t-shirt that read, "Make America Good Again!"

"A huge, inspiring and yes - peaceful - turnout in the South Bay," he wrote in a post on Instagram with

"I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good. I am grateful to see so many Americans take action to stand up for our friends and neighbors, most of all, my parents."

He added, "I know how fortunate I am to have been born into a family that taught me to care about others and that the most important words ever spoken are 'Love one another.' It really is as simple as that. #NoKings."

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actor posted snaps on Instagram from the "No Kings" protest she attended, posing with signs which read, "The only monarch I like is a butterfly," "Keep ICE in my drinks, not my streets," and "Love conquers all."

"#NoKings, just some QUEENS 😍 I found marching, speaking up, and fighting for Democracy ✊🏾," she added in the post caption.





Natasha Rothwell

The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell posted a photo of herself from a protest holding up a sign that reads, "You are trash."



She added in the caption, "NO KINGS."

Glenn Close

"BOZEMAN IS P***ED AND CAME OUT IN DROVES!!!" actor Glenn Close wrote in her Instagram post, sharing videos and photos from a protest.





Moby

"No kings. We need to do everything we can to protect democracy: protest, donate, post, run for office, vote, organize. Also now is absolutely not the time for any in-fighting. #nokings," Moby wrote on Instagram and posted a video of himself at a protest.





Olivia Rodrigo

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and Instagram/oliviarodrigo

Singer Olivia Rodrigo took to Instagram to vocalise her support for the mass protests happening, where she shared a photo of a "No Kings" sign.

She also wrote a statement about the ICE raids in LA, "I've lived in LA my whole life and I'm deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration. LA simply wouldn't exist with immigrants.

"Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest," and ended her statement with a link to an ACLU page which explained immigrants' rights.









Ayo Edebri

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, and Instagram/ayoedebiri

The Bear actor Ayo Edebri made her support clear by sharing photos and video from the protest to her Instagram Story, including a sign that read, "I love you & I have your back! Stay Brave!"





Gracie Abrams

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame, and Instagram/gracieabrams

Taking to her Instagram Story, singer Gracie Abrams posted photos of signs from the protests, with one which had a Desmond Tutu quote, "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

