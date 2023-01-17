Charli XCX has hilarious reponse to Kesha's 'Brit award nomination'

We all know that plenty of celebrities don’t run their own social media accounts, but you’d hope the people that are would remember who they’re representing.

However, one such agent must have got a pretty firm wrist-slap after they apparently confused two of their clients in an embarrassing public mix-up.

Charli XCX has been nominated for Best Pop/R&B Act at the Brit Awards next month and, on Sunday, apparently tweeted her thanks for the nod.

The only problem was, the exact same message was posted to Twitter by Kesha just moments before.

The tweet, which was accompanied by snaps of the British singer-songwriter, read: “i got nominated for a brit award. thanks to everyone who makes those decisions i literally have no idea who u are”.

It was swiftly deleted from the ‘Tik Tok’ singer’s account but not before eagle-eyed social media users took screengrabs of the mishap.

One such fan posted about the slip-up, to which Kesha replied: “Facts,” plus some frazzled emojis.

Charli then made light of the whole thing by sharing her US counterpart’s now-removed tweet, under the caption: “congrats kesha!”

The ‘Timber’ star replied: “Lol congrats beautiful” followed by a meme of Beyonce’s song ‘Somebody’s getting Fired!’”

At least, we assume it was them writing those tweets... It seems likely, given that they’re probably now both on the hunt for a new social media account manager.

