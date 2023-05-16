MrBeast star Chris Tyson shares their stunning 'glow up' between Zelda game releases

MrBeast YouTube star Chris Tyson has revealed they are on hormone replacement therapy and posted pictures of their “glow up” between Zelda game releases.

Tyson is well-known among the YouTube community after appearing in videos alongside MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, on his channel with over 153 million subscribers.

Fans of the MrBeast channel may have noticed a change in Tyson’s appearance and that is due to the fact they revealed they are currently on hormone replacement therapy.

The 26-year-old posted two images on Twitter, jumping on a trend that appears to see transgender individuals sharing one image of themselves from 2017 when the Zelda game Breath of the Wild was released, and now, as the Zelda game Tears of the Kingdom has recently been released.

Tyson shared his images, writing: “Me when Breath of the Wild came out VS. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out.”

The images show how Tyson has changed over six years, now sporting long hair and wearing make-up. Many fans of the internet personality complimented the “glow up”.

In April, Tyson revealed that starting hormone replacement therapy had “saved” their life and called for people to be able to make “informed decisions” about what is best for them.

Tyson wrote: “Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me.

“Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

