Who is Chris Tyson? The YouTube star and friend of Mr Beast

One of MrBeast's friends and fellow YouTube star Chris Tyson has gained worldwide popularity over the past few years.

Tyson, who goes by any pronouns, has recently made headlines for sharing their journey with hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

MrBeast has recently hit back at trolls who said his affiliation with the YouTuber could be detrimental to his career.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, blasted one critic, writing: "Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f***en friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to p*** me off."

Who is Chris Tyson? Tyson is a 26-year-old YouTube personality from North Carolina who launched their channel in 2012. They are a childhood friend of MrBeast. Tyson has acquired a staggering 14 million followers across their social channels and frequently appears in MrBeast's viral videos. Their first cameo dates back to a YouTube clip in 2015. In 2018, Tyson married influencer Katie Tyson before welcoming baby Tucker into the world two years later. Fast-forward to March 2023, Tyson opened up about their journey on hormone replacement therapy, announcing they and Katie had been separated since the summer of 2022.

What is hormone replacement theory? In an April post, Tyson shared they had started HRT, generally used by people who want their bodies to align with their gender identity. This form of hormone therapy is given as one of two types, based on whether the goal of treatment is masculinisation or feminisation. It came to light when one social media user shared two photos of the YouTuber and asked: "Bro what happened?" Tyson simply quipped: "HRT, and it’s only been two months".





Fans across the world have since flooded Tyson with support and thanked them for sharing their open and honest journey with the hormone therapy.

