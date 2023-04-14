MrBeast calls out the 'absurd' backlash aimed at his friend undergoing hormone therapy

YouTube star MrBeast has hit back against transphobic backlash towards his friend Chris Tyson.

Chris Tyson, an internet influencer who uses any pronouns, made headlines in February by announcing their decision to undergo hormone replacement therapy (HRT). The treatment is generally used to help a person's body align with their gender identity. Tyson has appeared in many of MrBeast's, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, videos.

In April, Tyson tweeted: "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies".

Despite Tyson being inundated with love and support, very few shared their problematic hot takes on the pair's collaborations, prompting MrBeast to intervene.



It comes after Australian YouTuber SunnyV2, whose real name is Lachlan Windross, shared a video titled: "Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast."

SunnyV2, famous for documenting the downfalls of internet personalities, insinuated that their collabs could be detrimental to MrBeast's following.

It didn't take long for MrBeast to clap back: "Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f***en friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to p*** me off."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The YouTuber, who is one of very few to surpass 100 million subscribers on the platform, was met wide widespread support. Despite showing his support for Tyson's journey in the past, this marks the first time he has publicly addressed and called out transphobic comments.

One person praised MrBeast for speaking up: "Thanks for having your friends back. Coming out under the public eye is scary enough. Glad they have you as a friend who continues to be there for them."

Another added: "Sending you love and support! It's important to stand up against discrimination. You and your friend deserve to be treated with respect and acceptance. Keep being an ally and fighting against hate."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.