Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo recorded himself taking a shower at 9pm outside in the cold on his Instagram live - and fans were perplexed.

On Monday, the soccer icon could be seen sporting Speedos and standing in front of a brick wall equipped with a shower faucet in the short live stream.

After a few rinses under the running water, Ronaldo steps out to turn it off. Soon after, he faced the camera and put his thumbs up, gave a salute, and blew a kiss to the over 600,000 people tuned in.

Cristiano Ronaldo puts his thumbs up on Instagram live @cristiano





Ronaldo blows a kiss @cristiano/Instagram





Reacting to the clip, people took to Twitter expressing their bewilderment with one writing: "Bro no way Cristiano Ronaldo just started a live to make us watch him take a shower."



"Nothing to see here… Well, except for Cristiano Ronaldo taking a shower outdoors in Manchester at 9pm," another added.

A third wrote: "Never in my life, I would have expected to see Cristiano Ronaldo shower in his back yard."

Apparently, this is not the first time Ronaldo has baffled his friends on a live stream.

In a report from The Sun, he recorded himself in the sauna and didn't say one word while 750,000 people looked on.

Elsewhere, Ronaldo made history as the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram, which supersedes that of Kylie Jenner (309m) and fellow footballer Lionel Messi (306m).

Well, it's fantastic, what a moment for me. Without you, this wouldn't be possible. So from the bottom of my heart, I have to say thank you. Keep going like that," Ronaldo said in a thank you message.

