Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400 million Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

The Manchester United forward was the first person on the social media app to reach 200 million followers in January 2020 - meaning his following has doubled within the past two years.

As of February 7, Ronaldo has 401m followers on Instagram, where he updates his fans with photos of his life as a footballer as well as snaps of his family.

Instagram's official account is the only handle that has more followers than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at 470m.

Some of the celebrities just behind Ronaldo in terms of followers are Kylie Jenner (309m) and fellow footballer Lionel Messi (306m).

Sign up to our newsletters here.