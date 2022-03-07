Moments after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, British rapper Dizzee Rascal smashed a photographer's camera on the ground then threw it across the street in a rage.

Dizzee Rascal, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was accused of headbutting ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Jones, and pushing her to the ground last summer during a heated argument about child custody. The two share two children together.

After being found guilty, Mills left Wimbledon magistrates court only to be greeted by a PA news agency photographer. Upon having his photo taken, the rapper took the camera from the photographer, smashed it onto the ground, then hurled the camera into the street.

PA news photographer, James Manning, told ITV "He came out of the court, I was taking his picture, just standing still on the corner. He then pushed my camera into my face, which then caused it to fall to the floor, at which point he then picked it up and then threw it across the road."

According to Manning, Mills did not say anything until he pushed the camera out of the photographer's face.

Video of the encounter went viral on social media.

Mills was arrested for assaulting Jones last summer after a neighbor heard the commotion and called the police. Upon his arrest,

Mills said he was 'the aggressor' but then gave an opposite statement to the police, denying the assault allegations and saying Jones had assaulted him.

While delivering the verdict, District Judge Polly Gledhill said Mills lost his temper during the argument with Jones over child custody and finances, citing his behavior as "abusive and aggressive"

Mills is expected to be sentenced in April.

