Doja Cat faces backlash for selfie in Sam Hyde shirt

Rapper and singer Doja Cat is being called out for wearing a shirt with Sam Hyde's face on it.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, posted a selfie where a T-shirt with Hyde's face on it was visible.

She has since posted a different selfie where the T-shirt is out of the frame. However, she has decided to leave a selfie featuring Hyde's face on her Instagram story.

Hyde is the co-founder of the sketch comedy group Million Dollar Extreme. He faced criticism for the use of racism, homophobia and anti-semitism in his 'humour'. In 2017, Hyde also pledged $5,000 towards the legal defence fund of the founder of neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, Andrew Anglin.

The new selfie that was uploaded by Doja Cat to replace the original featuring Hyde, is flooded with comments saying things such as: "We saw the first post", "girl get it together. This isn't cute or funny", and "Why are you hiding your shirt? Embarrassed that you're wearing something with a nazi on it?"

Over on Twitter/X, listeners and fans have been sharing their thoughts, with one user writing: "We need to stop trivialising Doja Cat's conduct as 'edginess' and be clear that she's a Nazi Sympathiser."

Whilst another called her "a pick me for incels".

One user said fans can no longer "separate artist from art" and that they "see how much of an awful person she is."

This isn't the first time the 27-year-old has come under fire after her boyfriend was revealed to be controversial streamer J. Cyrus.

Many criticised her for associating with someone who had previously had allegations of sexual abuse brought against him.

At the time, Dojo told fans: "I DON'T GIVE A F*CK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A F*CK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE HOES HAHA!"

Doja Cat has not publicly responded to the criticism being directed at her regarding her Sam Hyde T-shirt.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.