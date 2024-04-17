Drake's numerous rap feuds explained

Drake has been the centre of various rap feuds in recent months – but how and when did it all start?

In a 'leaked' track titled 'Push Ups' with speculation on whether it's genuine or AI-generated, Drake seemingly takes aim at several fellow artists including J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Future and The Weeknd.

The diss song is in response to Kendrick's feature in 'Like That' released last month, in which he claims he is the best rapper out of Drake, J Cole and himself. He raps: "m********k the big three, n***a" it's just big me."

'Push Ups' references Lamar in the lyrics: "How the f*** you big steppin' with a size 7 men's on? / Your last one bricked, you really not on s*** / They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit / Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split / Ain’t no way you doin’ splits b**** your pants might rip."

The track continues to poke fun at Lamar's features on pop songs and suggests his former label demanded half of his earnings.

"Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties / Top say drop, you better drop and give him 50 / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain’t in no big three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label boy, you Interscope right now," he raps.

The track caused confusion online, as while it sounds like Drake, some have suggested there is a small glitch in his voice.

To add to the chaos, Drake has not publically spoken out about the track to confirm credibility. However, he has made several references on his Instagram Stories.

He either created the track or is trolling and engaging with the hype online.

Here are all of the people mentioned in 'Push Ups':

J Cole

"And that f**kin’ song y’all got is not starting beef with us / This shit brewin’ in a pot, now I’m heating up / I don’t care what Cole think, that Dot s**t was weak as f***," the lyrics say.

"Look, I could never be nobody number one fan / Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand," the song raps, referring to his collaboration with Cole on 'First Person Shooter' which became Cole's first song to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Later in the song, the track says: "And that f***ing’ song y’all got is not starting beef with us / This s*** brewin’ in a pot, now I’m heating up / I don’t care what Cole think, that Dot shit was weak as f***.”





The Weeknd

The track raps: "Claim the 6 and boys ain’t even come from it / And when you boys got rich you had to run from it / Cash blowin’ Abel bread out here trickin’/ S*** we do for b***es, he doing for n—s."

The Weeknd later shared a post to his Instagram Story of him eating popcorn and laughing.









Metro Boomin

One lyric says: "Metro shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n—a."

Drake then shared a deepfake video of the rapper playing the drums to his Instagram Story.









Rick Ross

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky," the song raps, referencing Ross' past as a correctional officer.

"Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n—a turnin’ fifty / Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy / Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business / Worry ’bout whatever goin’ on with you and..."

Some have suggested he was about to state 'Diddy' amid the ongoing lawsuit.

Ross later headed to the studio and released a song called 'Champagne Moments' where he alleged Drake got a nose job and stole his flow from Lil Wayne.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.