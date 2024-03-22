Does Kendrick Lamar diss Drake and J Cole on new track?

The highly anticipated joint album We Don't Trust You from Future and Metro Boomin' finally dropped on March 22 - and one track in particular is getting a lot of attention.

'Like That' features an unexpected cameo from Kendrick Lamar, who's part of 'the big three' alongside Drake and J Cole, as he trades verses with Future.

But Kendrick appears to take aim at both of them on the track saying that he's the best of them all.

One lyric says 'm********k the big three, n***a, it's just big me'.

Just before that and midway through his verse, Kendrick raps 'f**k sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches'.

A 'sneak diss' is when someone says something about someone else without saying it directly to them or mentioning their name, implying that Kendrick is about to go in, which he does.

'First Person Shooter' is a track by Drake with J Cole featuring - J Cole says in that track 'we the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali'.



Kendrick also references Prince and Michael Jackson who hated each other - 'your best work is a light pack, n***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'.

He is seemingly saying his work will outlive that of Drake and J Cole here.

It's also understood Kendrick worked on an unfinished project with Prince and has much admiration for the singer; it's reported Prince inspired Kendrick's third studio album To Pimp a Butterfly too.

Another line in Kendrick's verse, 'I crash out, like, "f**k rap", diss Melle Mel if I had to' is a reference to her beef with Eminem, who claimed he is only considered one of the best rappers because he is white.

It seems he's drawing parallels to that beef to what he has going on with Drake and J Cole.

Drake and Kendrick have been trading subliminal shots for years but now Kendrick seems to have brought J Cole into it.

Drake and Metro Boomin' are understood to have beef as well, with Future seemingly taking his side and Kendrick joining.

