Given SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk is still working on plans to take over Twitter, it might be worth applying for a job with him/

On Friday, a new vacancy was announced at Tesla when the tech billionaire tweeted that his car company would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department” to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits” – with the team reporting directly to him, of course.

“My commitment: we will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win [and] we will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose,” he wrote.

He went on to add he was “looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers”, and that “there will be blood”.

We can only hope Musk isn’t being literal here, as we’re pretty sure most lawyers don’t like bloody fighting.

Y’know, assault being illegal and everything…

Nevertheless, with Musk after three to five bullet points showing “evidence of exceptional ability”, Twitter users decided to have some fun as to what that actually means:

It’s not clear how long applications are open for, but if you genuinely want to apply – or, most likely, troll – then the email is justice@tesla.com.

