Elon Musk wants a 'cage fight' with Mark Zuckerberg

We could be about to see two of the biggest billionaire dweebs go head to head, after Elon Musk made it clear that he’s up for a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

It comes following speculation that Zuckerberg is going to release his own platform named "Threads", which sounds like a pretty similar concept to Twitter, and Musk doesn’t seem happy about it.

In fact, he’s joked about taking the Meta founder on in a fight.

Froothie founder Mario Nawfal posted about the new platform on Twitter, writing: “META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal, and Clubhouse, began coding ‘Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter…Rumors have been circulating about the app’s public name being Threads”.

Musk replied, commenting on Meta’s grip over the social media landscape, writing: “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”





Not finished there, he added: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”





In all fairness, Zuckerberg has shown that he’s no stranger to MMA fighting recently.

He surprised people after turning up at a jiu-jitsu tournament, with footage appearing to show him looking a little unhappy with the result of his bout.

The Meta CEO was spotted taking on a fellow competitor in Redwood City in California earlier this year and he was eventually pinned after a tussle in the ring.

The referee stopped the fight and awarded it to his opponent after believing that Zuckerberg had 'tapped out', with the referee later clearing up exactly what happened.

