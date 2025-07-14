The dates in which the UK will once again accommodate a state visit from US president Donald Trump have been announced, but the timing means MPs and peers won’t have to endure a rambling address from the convicted felon in parliament – and close ally and Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, isn’t too happy about that.

After receiving an invitation from King Charles III - via Sir Keir Starmer - in February, the Republican is set to be in the UK from 17 to 19 September, but that comes just one day after parliament rises for recess, so MPs can attend their respective party conferences.

That means Trump won’t be able to address a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament, and Farage believes letting him deliver a speech in the building is the “least we can do” for America, adding that without them, “our country is defenceless”.

In a video posted on Monday, Farage said: “Here’s the funny thing: parliament rises on the 16th, so he won’t be asked to address the joint Houses of Parliament, as Ronald Reagan did, as Obama did, as Clinton did. No, he’s going to be put down at Windsor Castle, and won’t do any front-facing events.

“Just compare that to President Macron of France last week, who was treated like a conquering emperor! Open carriage rides in Windsor, addressing both Houses of Parliament, and then he lectured us – he was damn rude, actually – lectured us, on why it was wrong to vote for Brexit.

“Why does Keir Starmer think that the French president is a better friend to this country than the American president? He’s got it completely wrong, I believe parliament should be recalled, and Trump should be given the opportunity to address both houses.”

Farage’s calls have since been ridiculed online – not least by protester Steve Bray, who tweeted that “you can’t make this s*** up”:

Others, meanwhile, have pointed out that Farage has issued this demand as the leader of a party with just four MPs:

While Farage can complain all he likes about the lack of a parliamentary address from Trump, it’s for the government to decide whether to request the recall of parliament during a recess, and for the Commons and Lords Speakers to determine “whether it is in the public interest” to agree to such a request.

The office of House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “Any request made to address the Houses of Parliament will be considered in the usual way.”

