Emily Ratajkowski appears to have offered her take following the recent accusations of Adam Levine's alleged affair.



On Monday (19 September), Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed to have had an affair with the Maroon 5 singer, who later allegedly asked whether he could name his new baby after her.

"I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she detailed in the viral TikTok. "At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited."

Without naming Adam or Sumner, 90210 actor Sara Foster took to the platform to criticise women who "cheat with married men."

She said: "It's like, we don't feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married, okay, and you participated. You could have easily ignored the messages. You knew he was married. We do not feel sorry for you."

Ratajkowski fired back in a since-deleted video stitch.

"I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age," she said.

"The power dynamic is so skewed, it's ridiculous."

The model continued: "Also, if you're the one in the relationship, you're the one who's obligated to be loyal. So, the whole other woman, they're to blame, that's bad. And it's literally designed to keep women apart."

In a follow-up video, the Gone Girl star added: "I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible.’

"We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women.

"We ask women to adjust their behaviour instead of just saying men need to change their behaviour. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny."





In a statement, Levine, addressed rumours on his Instagram Story, saying: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.



"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

He went on say that “in certain instances, it became inappropriate” and that he has “addressed that” and “taken proactive steps to remedy this with [his] family."

