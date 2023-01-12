Chloe Cherry reveals why she quit porn forever

When former adult film star Chloe Cherry stepped onto the screen in season two of Euphoria, she immediately captured everyone's attention.

The 25-year-old actress' big pouty lips and bleached-blonde hair quickly developed a fan base on social media, beyond the one she had already acquired through her career in adult films.

But now she's moving away from her former career as she revealed to Emily Ratajkowski for her podcast High Lowthat she is retiring from pornography to focus on her mainstream acting career.

"I want to star in as many movies as a person can and I want to do a lot of movies," Chloe told Ratajkowski.

But with pursuing a mainstream acting career comes some downsides, including Chloe's reputation as a former adult film star.

“I’m just not comfortable with being that actress girl that everyone in the industry is going to, like, treat differently,” Chloe said.

The Euphoria actress first started her adult film career at 18 years old in 2015, she told Ratajkowski she had always wanted to be a performer, even from a young age.

Chloe Cherry | High Low with EmRata www.youtube.com





"I was really, really, bad at school," Chloe said adding that she "barely" graduated high school. "I've always made art, that's kind of always been my main thing."

She cited TV shows like Girls Next Door about the women living in the Playboy mansion with Hugh Hefner and The Simple Life featuring Paris Hilton as significant influences in her life.

"All I wanted was to be a bimbo from the time I was like seven or eight," Chloe said.

She added, "You just see it as cool and desirable and that's how you get everybody to like you.

Ratajkowski agreed that she too believed the women portrayed on TV and in the media at the time were "the most powerful thing a woman can be."

However, now having been in the adult film industry for seven years, Chloe feels she has "aged out" and is ready to tackle something new.

"I'd rather just tie it up in a nice bow and have that really awesome porn career that went really well, rather than trying to do more with it,” Chloe said.

"It went so well, and now I’m at this other side of things that, like, having sex with me, it’s not the same as doing porn.”

