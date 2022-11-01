Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski said that she doesn't "really believe in straight people," after appearing to come out as bisexual, ahead of the release of her podcast High Low with EmRata.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Ratajkowski, 31, who launched her podcast today (1 November), spoke frankly about her take on sexuality.

She also touched on her viral TikTok moment last month when she participated in a trend that suggests women who own a green couch are bisexual - hinting that she too was bisexual.

She said: "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don't really believe in straight people."

Ratajowski also shared how she was hanging out with a friend, and they, too, discussed the "green couch thing."

"She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big," she said of the friend before adding that she wants to enjoy how she showcases herself "in the world" without the feeling that she's a bad or good "feminist."

Emily launched her podcast High Low with EmRata on Tuesday.

She will discuss many things, including sex, relationships, politics, social media, and much more.

For her first episode, she chatted with her dear friend Barbara about whether its the best idea to have sex on the first date.

And earlier last month, social media was sent into a frenzy as many thought she came as bisexual on TikTok.

The model responded to a video about people who refer to themselves "as bisexual" and if they own a "green velvet couch."

And in the stitched video, Ratajowski flipped the camera to herself and modestly smiled as she pans the camera out to the massive green couch in her living room.

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell also joined in on that trend, using her own stitch to seemingly reveal her sexuality.

Ratajowski's revelation also follows her break-up with film producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41.

She reportedly filed for divorce due to his infidelity.

"He's a serial cheater. It's gross," a source toldPage Six.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married for four years.

