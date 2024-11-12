Gary Lineker has quit as a presenter of the BBC’s flagship Match of the Day programme after 25 years, according to reports.

In scenes which have sparked ridicule online, BBC News reported the news on Monday evening – crediting The Sun as the first to break the news - but said the BBC’s press office declined to comment.

It’s reported Lineker – the former England captain known amongst other things for flogging Walkers crisps and having an unfortunate accident on a football pitch – will lead coverage of the World Cup in 2026 before leaving the BBC.

BBC News says Lineker entered negotiations with the broadcaster’s head of sport in October – the same month he addressed rumours about his contract with the BBC on an episode of the programme.

“Hello, seven games on the way and it’s my final show… before the international break,” he said.

BBC News states Lineker was open to continuing in his Match of the Day role, but the Beeb did not offer him a fresh contract.

Twitter/X users have since described the reported departure as a “massive loss” to the BBC and coverage of the beautiful game:

Fellow presenter Richard Bacon and former Tory MP Anna Soubry were among those voicing their support for Lineker:

And others praised his dignity and decency:





Back in 2020, Lineker signed on for five more years with the BBC, in a deal which saw his pay cut by almost a quarter (23 per cent).

Then, just last year, Lineker temporarily ‘stepped back’ fromMatch of the Day after criticising a video shared by then home secretary Suella Braverman about the Illegal Migration Bill.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet in response to a fellow Twitter/X user, Lineker added: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

The row escalated when, following the news that Lineker would no longer host MOTD, other sports pundits pulled out of appearing on the BBC in solidarity with the ex-footballer.

Eventually, the dispute ended with Lineker issuing a statement in which he said both him and the BBC had “navigated a way” through the impartiality issue – with BBC director general Tim Davie announcing a review of the social media guidance for presenters at the heart of the controversy.

Such guidance was updated in September 2023, with Lineker praising the new rules as “all very sensible”.

