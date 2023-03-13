Gary Lineker uses statement on his BBC return to make a powerful point

Football fans across the country breathed a major sigh of relief at 10am on Monday as Gary Lineker confirmed he would be returning to Match of the Day.

The sporting icon announced that he and the BBC had “navigated a way” through the impartiality row that dominated British headlines over the weekend, meaning that he would be resuming his role as one of the broadcaster’s top presenters.

Lineker wrote in a Twitter thread that it had been a “surreal few days” but he’d been overwhelmed by the support shown by his BBC Sport colleagues.

However, whilst both Lineker and the corporation’s director-general Tim Davie made it clear that they’re ready to move on from the saga, the former England player also wanted to prove that he wasn’t being silenced.

Ending his statement, Lineker reinforced the point that kicked the whole thing off, writing: “However difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away.”

The 62-year-old was taken off air on Friday for a tweet likening the government’s language on migration to that used by Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

The decision to remove him from MOTD in response to his alleged breach of the BBC’s social media guidelines prompted a mass exodus of the corporation’s top sporting pundits, leaving it scrambling to fill some of its most popular slots.

It was clear that the BBC was going to have to get Lineker back or risk losing millions of viewers, as well as its credibility.

Davie issued his own statement confirming the commentator’s return, saying: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.

“The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

