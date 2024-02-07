Gregg Wallace's 'Day in the Life' article mocked for being 'pure Alan Partridge'

Sometimes, something comes along that’s so perfectly Alan Partridge that even Steve Coogan himself couldn’t have dreamt it up.

One such thing which people are obsessing over is a new ‘Day in the Life’ article from Gregg Wallace, which captures a heady mix of hilarity and tragedy, as well as the utter lack of self-awareness that the comedy character embodies.

Only, it’s not a comedy character and it’s Gregg’s real life.

The MasterChef host spoke to the Telegraph and outlined what he does on a typical Saturday, starting with waking up at 5am and going to the gym an hour before it opens, saying the staff let him in personally before anyone else.

Then he meets his PA for breakfast at a Harvester, which feels like something nicked straight from an episode of I’m Alan Partridge.

He then explains that he cooks for the family once a week, before saying that he spends an hour and a half with his young son Sid, who has non-verbal autism.

Gregg said: "He used to be in his own world but he's starting to seek company and show eye contact. We'll potter in the garden and play with our two dogs, Wally and Bella. I'm a much better father now I'm older although another child isn't something I would have chosen at my age.”

Speaking about his wife Anna, he added: "I was always very honest with Anna but it's what she wanted and I love her."

After all that, he says that he spends two hours of the day playing video games – specifically the Total War Saga as he’s a keen “amateur historian” – before cooking for the family and heading straight for bed at 8pm as he's "tried sitting on the sofa eating biscuits but I don't find it fulfilling".

Safe to say, the words have sparked a big reaction on social media, with Twitter/X users sharing their takes.

















































Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel