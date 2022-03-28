Hans Zimmer won his second career Oscar on Sunday night for the Dune score - but he wasn’t there in person to accept it.

Instead, somewhere in Amsterdam, at 2am in the morning, his daughter woke him up with the good news, and he plopped the iconic award into his dressing gown pocket.

He tweeted two pictures, one of him holding up the award with a big grin, and another of it nestling in his pocket.

He wrote: "It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!!"

Fans loved it, with one saying: "You are a LEGEND AMONGST MEN. We are so lucky to have you and cherish your gifts to the world."

Another said: "YES!!!! Way to go Maestro! You music genius, I had hopes from the beginning that you would acquire an Oscar this year, excellent! Well deserved!"

It was Zimmer’s 12th nomination in the category and second win after The Lion King in 1995.

One fan suggested his outfit choice was giving off big Tony Soprano vibes, and we've have to agree:

Presented by Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, the Original Score Oscar was one of eight categories announced during the pre-show.

The sci-fi epic from Warner Bros stars Timothée Chalamet. The ensemble cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

In a recent Deadline interview, he said the future world gave them the license to “go and imagine and build instruments and invent instruments” from scratch, and playing with musical notes that “don’t actually exist”.

Dune beat off stiff competition from fellow nominees Don’t Look Up, Encanto, Parallel Mothers, and The Power of the Dog.

