Harry Styles fans, get hyped - Texas State University is planning to offer a course on the English pop superstar next spring.

Louie Dean Valencia, the associate professor of digital history, took to his Twitter to announce the course called “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture.”

As noted in Valencia’s announcement, the class will be centred around the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and European culture to “understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.”

The course will also count towards studies in European or world history, international studies, pop culture, diversity, and women’s and gender studies.

Despite the course being first reserved for honors college students, it will also be available to non-honors students.

Speaking with NBC affiliate KXAN, Valencia described the class as a look at “the history of the last 12 years or so.”

“So, it is about Harry Styles in the same way that some classes are about the Beatles and you might take a class like that to learn about, ‘What were the ‘60s like?’” Valencia told the outlet.

“This class will give you an idea of questions around globalism, issues around gender, sexuality, race, and really trying to kind of peel apart how did we become a part of the world that we’re living in today?”

Without a doubt, Valencia said that he’s a “huge fan” of the musician and began to listen to Styles’ music during his time with One Direction.

This summer, he even visited the star’s hometown in England, saw one of his recent “Love on Tour” shows, and visited his fashion exhibit.

In another part of the interview, Valencia said that he wants the class to really see how much the world has changed in the last 12 years, “but also how to put that into historical context, through the lens” of Styles, and how the students can learn from his craft,” activism and philosophy, like any great artist.”

The “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture class is gearing up for spring 2023.

Students can begin to register this fall.

