Harry Styles officially debuts his new buzz cut to mixed reaction

Harry Styles dropped jaws across the globe after shaving his signature hairstyle and opting for a buzz cut.

Rumours surfaced when low-quality photos surfaced online, but now, his lifestyle brand Pleasing has dropped an official first look at his new hair.

"Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023," the post read, along with the photo of the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer perched on a sofa.

The comments section opened up the floodgates to a wide range of opinions, with one describing it as an "opinion piece" in itself.

"Can't lie he still looks so fine," one fan wrote, while another joked: "Can’t wait to defend this at Thanksgiving dinner."

One person described Styles' new look as serving "Prison Break realness."

Meanwhile, one Instagrammer asked: "Where was the trigger warning?"





Others took the opportunity to mourn his famous locks, with one diehard "sobbing in curly hair."

"Put this man in timeout," another humoured.

It comes after a painting of Harry Styles by David Hockney was put on display at the National Portrait Gallery earlier this month.

Hockney, most known for his contribution to the pop art movement of the 1960s, shows Styles wearing an orange and red striped cardigan and blue jeans paired with a pearl necklace.

The exhibition showcases Hockney's expansive career with more than 30 new portraits, including Hockney’s mother, the late Laura Hockney and his friend, fashion designer Celia Birtwell.

The David Hockney: Drawing From Life exhibition will run until January 21 2024.

