If you are old enough to remember the summer of 2002 you'll probably recall a certain pop banger by Neighbours actor Holly Valance called 'Kiss Kiss' which also had a very risque video.

Well 18 years later, those days appear to be long behind Valance who has mostly vanished from the public spotlight, until recently that is when she cropped up in the most unlikely of places.

On Friday, former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage shared a picture on Twitter of himself with former president and long time friend Donald Trump along with Valance and her husband billionaire husband Nick Candy at Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

There's no official explanation as to how these four people came to be in the same room as each other but much like Trump, Candy is a wealthy and successful property developer.

Farage simply shared the picture with the caption: "Great dinner at Mar-a-Lago!"

Although Valance and her husband should be able to have dinner with whoever they want, perhaps the optics of hanging out with two controversial figures like Farage and Trump isn't what fans of hers wanted to see.

38-year-old Valance starred in Neighbours from 1999 to 2005 as Felicity Scully and has also starred in Prison Break as well as the first Taken movie and video game adaptation DOA: Dead or Alive.

