If you are old enough to remember the summer of 2002 you'll probably recall a certain pop banger by Neighbours actor Holly Valance called 'Kiss Kiss' which also had a very risque video.
Well 18 years later, those days appear to be long behind Valance who has mostly vanished from the public spotlight, until recently that is when she cropped up in the most unlikely of places.
On Friday, former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage shared a picture on Twitter of himself with former president and long time friend Donald Trump along with Valance and her husband billionaire husband Nick Candy at Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.
There's no official explanation as to how these four people came to be in the same room as each other but much like Trump, Candy is a wealthy and successful property developer.
Farage simply shared the picture with the caption: "Great dinner at Mar-a-Lago!"
Although Valance and her husband should be able to have dinner with whoever they want, perhaps the optics of hanging out with two controversial figures like Farage and Trump isn't what fans of hers wanted to see.
Judging by the reaction on Twitter to the picture many people were either devastated or completely baffled.
imagine telling your 2012 self that in 10 years Nigel Farage will tweet a picture of him standing between Donald Trump and Holly Valance - with a picture of Kim Jong Un in the background - and nobody will bat an eyelidpic.twitter.com/0PGEIWpnWF— Matthew Champion (@Matthew Champion) 1649440391
where was Holly Valance on January 6th?https://twitter.com/nigel_farage/status/1512433356893528070\u00a0\u2026— Louis Staples (@Louis Staples) 1649441191
12-year-old and 32-year-old Me have VERY different thoughts about Holly Valance. pic.twitter.com/s7Wk1EGhc4— Femi (@Femi) 1649442957
Holly Valance\u2019s quality of neighbours has gone downhillpic.twitter.com/4qws0rdpPj— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1649449655
For those of us who grew up with Neighbours and thought 'Kiss Kiss' was an absolute banger, this is utterly devastatinghttps://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1512433356893528070\u00a0\u2026— Owen Jones \ud83c\udf39 (@Owen Jones \ud83c\udf39) 1649440934
Kiss Kiss by Holly Valance is no longer a certified banger. It\u2019s a sad day.pic.twitter.com/fDW1fXsQUy— Liv Marsden (@Liv Marsden) 1649437362
Unsure if Holly Valance is my first childhood crush to have been cancelled. Hope Sally Phillips or Andrea Corr weren't mates with Idi Amin or something.— Jon (@Jon) 1649451380
This can only be described as a big Miss Miss for Holly Valancepic.twitter.com/62SEwhUCDX— matt horwood (@matt horwood) 1649432829
38-year-old Valance starred in Neighbours from 1999 to 2005 as Felicity Scully and has also starred in Prison Break as well as the first Taken movie and video game adaptation DOA: Dead or Alive.
