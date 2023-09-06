Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond smile awkwardly through NTA booing

The National Television Awards returned on Tuesday (5 September) for a night filled with the best of British TV.

Attention soon turned to This Morning, which was dethroned after winning daytime, live magazine or topical magazine categories every year since 2011.

The audience erupted into boos when the show was announced as hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond smiled on.



It didn't take long for X/Twitter users to chime in with their (brutal) takes, with one writing: "It was amazing that the public showed This Morning how they felt and didn’t vote for them to win the best daytime show at the NTA’s thismorning has run its course and should be scrapped."

Another wrote: "Highlight of the Year - This Morning getting zilch."

A third was delighted to not have to "endure Holly and Phil pretending to be drunk":

Another wrote: "They lost to a programme named the Repair Shop. It’s so ironic it's hilarious."

Willoughby later took to Instagram with a photo of herself with the show's host Jay Blades to congratulate his win.





"To this gorgeous man @jaybladesmbe and the whole team at the @therepairshoptv … Hugest Congratulations!!! And what a night for the incredible Sarah Lancashire… @joeldommett thank you for a great night… See you in the morning," she wrote.

On Wednesday's episode of This Morning, Willoughby sent her congratulations to the winners.

She said: "A huge congratulations to The Repair Shop, well done you. Jay Blades, just like a special squeeze and lots of love to him.

"He ran over to us, gave us all a big cuddle which I just thought was just class and gorgeous. I actually didn’t want to let go. Good hugs Jay Blades."

