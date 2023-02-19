Hugh Jackman given unique opportunity to troll Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham for just £1

Hugh Jackman has revealed that he got a unique opportunity to troll Ryan Reynolds when the Deadpool actor took became a co-owner of Wrexham Football Club with Rob McElhenney.

The friendly rivalry between Jackman and Reynolds is well documented and when speaking to Laura Kuenssberg's Sunday morning politics show on BBC One revealed that the sparring between the pair could have entered the world of football.

Reynolds took over Wrexham in 2020 and Jackman was asked what he thought about the Marvel actor's role in the Welsh team. The Australian actor said: "I'll admit to you that when Ryan brought that team, I got more than one offer from rivals to that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner and it did seriously tempt me."

However, Jackman thinks he could go one step better than being an owner of the football. After having a recent conversation with Michael B. Jordan, who is now a co-owner of Premer League club Bournemouth, Jackman said: "This whole thing of outsiders coming in as co-owners of a team feels a little too easy. So, I'm gonna go one step further. I'm gonna try out for the team. So Delia Smith, Stephen Fry, I'm coming to try out."

Jackman has a unique connection to Norfolk through his relatives and has visited the home of Norwich City, Carrow Road. The Championship side are passionately supported by Delia Smith and Stephen Fry, with the former being a co-owner of the team.

Jackman also added: "If I really want to stick it to Ryan Reynolds and if Wrexham get to play Norwich, I think it would be best if I head in a winner."

Of course, there is a huge gap between the two teams given that Norwich plays in the Championship and Wrexham are in the National League but there is always the chance of an FA Cup tie but that'll have to wait until next season.

Kuenssberg also asked Jackman what his rivalry with Reynolds was all about. The 54-year-old Australian actor didn't say too much but did provide a brief snippet of: "It's sort of a sibling rivalry. Me being the older, wiser, smarter whatever adjective..."

Both Jackman and Reynolds will reunite as Wolverine and Deadpool respectively for Deadpool 3, which is set for release in November 2024.

