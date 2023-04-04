Andrew Tate's Hustlers University has an important lesson for us all

A former “student” of Andrew Tate’s online university says we can all learn an important lesson from the scheme.



Blogger and digital marketing expert Charlie Lawrance told indy100 that Hustler's University is benefitting society in one key way – though not one Tate himself would have intended.

Charlie tests out different side hustles and posts detailed reviews of them to his TikTok and YouTube channels. His aim is to sort the good from the bad and help viewers avoid falling for scams.

He said he decided to pay the $50 monthly fee to join Tate’s course following numerous requests from his social media followers to find out what it's like.

The entrepreneur’s conclusion in a nutshell? “Don’t waste your money.”

The university offers a range of modules, including video editing, copywriting and dropshipping, and purports to be the “world's biggest financial education platform”.

However, Charlie noted that by subscribing to Hustler's, you’re not enrolling in a legitimate, accredited, educational programme, you’re simply “buying into Tate’s lifestyle”.

“One of the biggest red flags I have with course creators is if they’re trying to sell you a lifestyle,” he said. “Because you're not going off the merit of the course, you're going off, ‘Hey, I want the Lamborghini or the mansion, I want the watches, the bottle service at the club’.

“And that's the state of a lot of online courses right now – they sell the hopes and dreams, not the reality of actually how hard it is to make money online.”

The course's website features photos of Tate and his brother Tristan apparently enjoying the high life Hustler's University 4.0

In his review of Hustler's 4.0 – the latest iteration of the course, also known as “The Real World” – Charlie pointed out that “a lot of the information you are presented with is just super, super basic”.

“It's clearly aimed at beginners – particularly young people – and the problem with that is a lot of that basic information is available for free on the internet,” he said. “You just have to know where to look, and a quick Google will actually tell you exactly what you need to know.”

Tate claims his programme is run by "industry experts" and yet, as Charlie observed, there’s scant available information about the university’s so-called professors and their credentials.

“There's not a lot of history on the professors, the people that are actually teaching you the skills, you can't really look them up, you can't see what their track record, what their history is,” he said.

“You’re just assuming that they're good because they're associated with all the 'big success' that is Andrew Tate, who obviously owns the course.”

He was also bemused to find the lessons interspersed with bizarre, off-piste instructions.

“Random things were just thrown into the copywriting course," he said. "The guy was like, ‘OK, here's your daily routine as a copywriter – do these activities, blah, blah, blah, blah’ – and then suddenly, 'Do a hundred press-ups'.

“Why am I suddenly doing press-ups as part to be a good copywriter?” he asked. “It makes no sense. Ask any good copywriter whether they did a hundred press-ups to become good at copywriting. The answer will be no.”

I Tried Andrew Tate's Hustler's University 4.0 [The Real World] Has It Improved? youtu.be

He also laughed at claims made in the course that if you’re “time rich but cash poor” you can swiftly make $50,000 a month as a freelance copywriter.

“We employ copywriters,” he said of his agency Gecko², “And that's the most ridiculous claim I've ever heard in my life.

“The things that look too good to be true or sound too good to be true online typically are. So when they say, ‘Oh you can make $20,000 or $50,000 a month with no experience, no skills and no money upfront, statistically speaking, that's impossible.”

Charlie’s main takeaway is that you can find far better courses online for free, run by far more reliable and experienced people.

However, we should be grateful for programmes like Hustler's University, which are high profile but low quality, because they shine a spotlight on how deceptive the get-rich-quick courses really are.

He said that the university’s affiliation with Tate has helped drive greater scrutiny of “lifestyle-based” online programmes, particularly in light of his “downfall”.

“I do think there’s been a shift recently in the response to these courses and the ridiculous claims they make,” Charlie went on. “A lot of people are now seeing through the bulls**t that exists online and I'm all for that, I'm trying to encourage that as much as possible.”

“The more we can push the positive message of ‘there's no quick way to make money online’ the better. Anything worth having in life takes time, perseverance and effort, nothing worth having in life comes quickly or for free – you have to put hard work into it.

“And I think that overall mantra of ‘just stop looking for shortcuts because they don't exist’ will help a lot of people out when they're trying to discover what they want to do in their careers, what businesses they want to build or how they want to make a bit of extra money on the side,” he added.

“People are more cautious about who they can trust and that's why I’m building a community and a hub of resources setting out verified and vetted programmes.”

In other words, thank you, Hustler's University for being a bit crap. Now people are starting to be more careful with where they put their $50.

