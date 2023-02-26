Iggy Azalea acts out one of her most common OnlyFans requests

Iggy Azalea has shed some light on why she’s one of OnlyFans’ biggest stars.

The Australian-born rapper, 32, opened up about some of the most common requests she receives on the platform. And let’s just say, you wouldn’t want your mum to read them.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Azalea (real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly) didn’t hold back when detailing what makes her adoring fans tick.

Giving a pretty specific example, she told her host: "'They'll be like, 'Goddess Iggy. Please, please, please, please. I know that you don't have time for my tiny little thing, but please can you just tell me what you think about it?'"

"And then I'll be like, 'Ugh! That's disgusting! Is that even a f**king d**k? You call that a f**king d**k? That's not a d**k. Why are you wasting my time with this?

"Send me fifty dollars right now and don't you f**king message me again unless you give me fifty dollars next time'.”

It’s not just appendage size she’s asked to tear to shreds either, plenty of men fork out hundreds of dollars just to hear her tell them they’re a “piece of s**t” she said.

Still, not all her content is quite so NSFW.

“Some guys, I just talk to them about what they’re watching on Netflix and s**t,” she continued.

"Like I’m a b***h that likes to talk, I'm a chatty b***h,” she shrugged. “Like all my chatting I do on Twitter now I just do it on OnlyFans.”

It comes after Azalea told Emily Ratajkowski’s HighLow with EmRata podcast that she's “making so much money [she] won’t even say how much it is”.

Defending her decision to join OnlyFans, she told the supermodel: "I made record labels so much money off my body. I made a lot of people so much money off my body. I got the smallest cut off my own f**king body and my own work and my own ideas.

"I don’t think I have to say sorry about the fact that I want to commodify my own s**t."

