Iggy Azalea earns eye-watering amount of money after just a day on OnlyFans

Since its launch in 2016, OnlyFans has become an online phenomenon with more than 170 million registered users and 1.5 million content creators.

In recent years, more and more celebrities have witnessed the success of the adult subscription platform and jumped on the bandwagon to cash in.

OnlyFans has since welcomed Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen (who was 18 at the time of joining), Cardi B, Carmen Electra, and Blac Chyna, who was reportedly 2021's top-earning creator.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is the latest addition to the site, who earlier this week announced a year-long multimedia project called 'Hotter Than Hell'.

According to Perth Now, the 32-year-old racked up a staggering $441,500 (£360,000) in her first 24 hours. Fans of the star will gain access to her illustrations, poetry, photography, videos and music for $25 (£20) a month.

"I've been working on Hotter Than Hell for six months already, and I'm full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer," she told Variety.



"Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!

"Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realised it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.

"I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms.

"The project is bold and fun - so is this collaboration - I think it's going to surprise a lot of people."

Azalea's raunchy project will later be released in a coffee-table-style book.

