Denise Richards, 51, launched an OnlyFans account a week after her 18-year-old daughter joined the platform.

The former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star hit back at backlash when Charlie Sheen, ex-husband and father of Sami Sheen, voiced his concerns.

Charlie, 56, told Page Six: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.

“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

In a bold turn of events, Richards announced that she, too, will be joining the subscription service platform.

"Ready…here we go #onlyfans Link in bio," she candidly told her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday at $25 (£20) per month.

She admitted to still "trying to figure this site out" and thanked people for "all the love and support."

"I will get back to each of you," she wrote on her OnlyFans page. "I will also be taking photos to share on the wall for free with some PPVs over the next couple of days. It is ONLY ME on here, so , I'd love some suggestions! PS; I'd like to also know what time is best to come on and not miss you... also, going to try and do some live streams when I get it all figured out!"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram earlier in the week, Richards said she had received “lots of negative comments” regarding Sami's new venture, but wished she had her confidence.



“I also can’t be judgemental of her choices,” she wrote on Friday night. “I did Wild Things and Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

She praised her daughter, saying: “And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.

“I recently learned about OnlyFans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself [sic] on Instagram? We’ve all done it.”

Richards concluded: “Those of you that are so judgemental… sounds like you might already subscribe to an OnlyFans account. Have a great weekend.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





