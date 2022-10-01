In 2020, when people were forced to stay home, the website OnlyFans rose in popularity amongst internet and mainstream celebrities.

The subscription-based service was first started in 2016 but quickly gained notoriety as a place people could view NSFW content.

The platform is unique in that it allows people to post explicit content while also benefitting from a subscriber-based business model. It attracts content creators by giving them an outlet to post revealing pictures while getting paid for it.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On the flip side, it attracts users by allowing them to get an inside look at their favourite creators or even message them one-on-one for a fee.

It's no wonder celebrities wanted to hop aboard the OnlyFans train to benefit from the site.

Here are some celebrities who have OnlyFans accounts.

Tommy Lee

The latest celebrity to join OnlyFans is Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee.

Taking to Instagram, Lee announced he made an account to post "fun that Instagram won't let us have" alluding to some NSFW content.

It's no surprise the wild rockstar has decided to bare it all online, he and his bandmates were well known for their antics.

For $19.99 per month, fans can subscribe to his account.

Denise Richards

Back in June the former model and actress announced she would be launching her own OnlyFans after her 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, started her own account.

Sheen, whose father is actor Charlie Sheen, received backlash for starting an OnlyFans. In return, Richards, 51, decided to join her.

"I've done things in my career, I've done Playboy and obviously Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that,” Richards told Sirius XM host Jeff Lewis.

At $25 per month, fans can see spicy photos of Richards - which apparently her husband helps her shoot.





Cardi B.

The rapper decided to make her OnlyFans account during the pandemic in August 2020 and since then has become one of the top earners on the platform.

Cardi only charges $4.99 for a monthly subscription to her account where she shares behind-the-scenes footage, updates on her life, and private Q&A sessions.

According to reports, Cardi B. made over $9 million per month in 2021.

However, it seems her account is no longer active.





Bella Thorne

The self-proclaimed “first” OnlyFans star made a big splash when she joined the platform in 2020.

In the first week alone, Thorne made one million and continued to profit from posting racy photos on the subscription website.

She also drew criticism from fans who accused her of falsely advertising her content as ‘nudes’ in exchange for $200. In reality, Thorne was not posting full nudity.

Now, subscribers can see her content for free which mainly consists of bikini photos.





Aaron Carter

Once known for being a pre-teen heartthrob in the late 90s and early 2000s, Carter, 34, is now known for his explosive personality.

Some of that includes posting NSFW content on his OnlyFans page, which fans can see for $9 a month.









Tyler Posey

For a brief period of time in 2020, the Teen Wolf actor had an OnlyFans where he posted “artistic” nude photos.

"I'm nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting,” Posey told ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne in an interview.

"I love being nude because you're not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in. I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready."

However, the 30-year-old actor decided to shut down his account because it was “draining” and made him “feel like an object”.





Amber Rose

Rose, 38, decided to join the subscription-based platform in October 2020 and promised to ‘bear it all for fans’.

The model and television star told The Daily Beast in 2020 that being on the platform helped her get back to her roots as a striptease dancer.

“Whatever I say I’m gonna give you, I’m gonna give you. It’s not a big deal to me. It’s like a digital strip club for me, and it brings me back to my roots



Subscribers can pay $5 a month to access her content, although it’s unclear if she is still active.





Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, decided to start an OnlyFans account in April 2020.

For $19.99 fans can access NSFW videos and photos of Blac Chyna.

Since starting her account, the social media star has become the website’s top earners. Reportedly Blac Chyna made $20 million per month through OnlyFans.





DJ Khaled

Like Cardi B. DJ Khaled used his OnlyFans to post ‘exclusive motivational and inspiring’ content alongside rapper Fat Joe.

According to DJ Khaled’s account, the last time he logged into the page was a year ago so it’s unlikely the two are still keeping up with their subscribers.

The good news for fans is the subscription to DJ Khaled and Fat Joe is free.





Jordyn Woods

Like many others, Woods joined the OnlyFans platform in October 2020 promising fans ‘edgy’ and ‘iconic’ artistic photos.

Woods told Complex she intended to team up with a professional photo to create risqué but interesting professional photos to post.

Fans can subscribe to Woods’ OnlyFans account for free, although she initially charged people $20 per month to view her content.









Tyga

In 2020 the rapper started an OnlyFans account for people to see the behind-the-scenes content that may be deemed too inappropriate for mainstream outlets like YouTube or Instagram.

But in August of 2021, the 32-year-old decided to launch his own OnlyFans-like platform called Myystar.

From the looks of it, the website never took off.







Chris Brown

Following the trend of other celebrities creating OnlyFans accounts, Brown, 33, started his own account where he posted for $20 per month.

Brown’s OnlyFans stint did not seem to last long as his account is now closed.





Tana Mongeau

The social media influencer is well-known for posting skin-revealing photos to her Instagram.

So it was to no one's surprise when Mongeau made an OnlyFans account in May 2020 (or when she made a song called OnlyFans in 2021).

Since then she has become a top earner on the platform by posting NSFW photos and chatting with fans.





Trisha Paytas



Paytas, a YouTuber and internet personality has never been one to shy away from cameras. It did not come as a shock to fans when she created an OnlyFans account.

The 34-year-old was highly active on her account posting nudity, doing live Q&As, and mukbangs with other creators.

Fans can pay $19.99 per month to subscribe to Paytas' OnlyFans account.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.