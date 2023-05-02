Impaulsive host George Janko takes fresh shots at Logan Paul amid feud rumours

Host of the Impaulsive podcast George Janko appears to throw shade at his co-hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak amid a rumoured feud.

Janko is a YouTuber and content creator who makes up one third of IMPAULSIVE – the podcast created by influencer Paul and hosted by the three friends.

Now, it appears there may be bad blood between the trio after rumours were further fuelled by cryptic tweets shared by Janko.

In one Twitter post, Janko wrote: “I wasn’t going to talk, but now I am.”

Due to the tweet, fans suspected something wasn’t right with the friends and their theories were further proven after it was discovered Janko had unfollowed both Paul and Majlak on social media.

More evidence was gathered by fans during the most recent episode of Janko’s own podcast with the guest Tana Mongeau who previously dated Logan’s brother Jake Paul.

At the end of the podcast, Janko and Mongeau joked about creating a new Impaulsive trio with themselves and the YouTuber Jeff Wittek.

Mongeau joked: “Or me and Jeff can have you right on Jeff FM, and we’ll have the new IMPAULSIVE. Watch out, Logan. Watch out, Mike. New trio.”

Janko responded: “That would be f**king hilarious. But, can you just do me a favour? Put me in a spot where no one looks at me or talks to me, so I feel like how I used to feel.”

Tana Mongeau Talks About Dating Andrew Tate & Her Real Feelings For Jake Paul - EP. 16 youtu.be

In the comments, one fan suggested to another: “They [Impaulsive hosts] don't speak anymore. George has unfollowed Logan, Mike and Impaulsive. He even hints at the end of this episode he's not on speaking terms with them.”

