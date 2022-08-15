Jake Paul, 25, has roasted Andrew Tate, 35, in a furious rant on his 'virgin fans' and his controversial lifestyle.

The YouTuber appeared on his brother Logan Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE, where Logan describes Tate as "the bald guy, [that] kind of looks like a penis from the neck up."

Tate has recently blown up for his controversial and misogynistic views on pretty much everything.

"I just think it’s funny that the ‘Top G’ is a fanboy,” Jake said. "He runs with this whole thing like 'what colour is your Buggati?'"

He added: "Andrew, it’s not cool to tell kids that they need a Buggati to be cool."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He then launched into his "virgin" fans.



"Andrew Tate’s fans are all virgins, and they’re watching him to try get laid," he said.

"But [his fans are] going to get spit on and slapped by a girl; that’s what’s gonna happen."

They also discuss the possibility of fighting Tate, with Jake explaining: "I think it's too much of a big risk for him.

"I mean because he's alpha male – that's his whole entire thing. And when he loses, he will lose to either one of us that he fights, he will lose in his whole shtick."

His brother Logan then voices his advisors' concerns that Tate won't be relevant come winter.

Jake Paul Rips KSI’s Boxing Career, Exposes DM From Andrew Tate - IMPAULSIVE EP. 338 youtu.be





Tate has previously taken aim at Jake in the past with an incredibly sweary YouTube video challenging him to a fight.

"This is your offer. You put $3 million; I put 3. Winner takes all," Tate said at the time.

"I will fight you any day of the f***ing week. Don't worry about Conor McGregor f***ing you up, don't worry about Floyd Mayweather f***ing you up. You only want to lose to them so you can say, 'well, I lost to Conor McGregor.'

"Why don't you lose to an old man who's retired?

He added: "I will take a few weeks' break from living my retired life to kick the living f*** out of a f***ing goofy f***ing d***head like you."

However, Tate recently revealed he no longer has a real issue with Jake during his appearance on The Full Send Podcast.

He told the show, "At the time, I thought that Jake Paul was just disrespecting fighters as a whole, because fighting is a really hard life. Now, it seems that Jake Paul is taking his boxing career seriously."

Tate added, "I’m no longer angry at the guy because he’s a boxer, effectively. And he’s using attention, he’s using provocative marketing to make himself as much money as possible. I, of all people on the planet, cannot sit here and s**t on that f***ing game. I get what he’s doing."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



