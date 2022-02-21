Tributes have poured in following the news of the death of music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards at 31.

Edwards, who was born in Luton and grew up in West London, founded music platform SBTV which platformed new grime artists and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Rita Ora, Krept & Konan, Bugzy Malone and more.

He was also an author, DJ, entrepreneur and designer, and was awarded an MBE in 2014 when he was 24 for his work in music. He was also an ambassador for the Prince of Wales’s charity, the Prince’s Trust and known for philanthropy work.

“I always looked on grime like the punk movement, in terms of lyrics and rebellious attitude,” Edwards told the Guardian in a 2017 interview.

Following his death yesterday (Sunday), musicians, politicians and brands all expressed their sadness at his passing and celebrated his life and achievements.

Here's how people reacted to the news:

