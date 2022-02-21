Tributes have poured in following the news of the death of music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards at 31.
Edwards, who was born in Luton and grew up in West London, founded music platform SBTV which platformed new grime artists and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Rita Ora, Krept & Konan, Bugzy Malone and more.
He was also an author, DJ, entrepreneur and designer, and was awarded an MBE in 2014 when he was 24 for his work in music. He was also an ambassador for the Prince of Wales’s charity, the Prince’s Trust and known for philanthropy work.
“I always looked on grime like the punk movement, in terms of lyrics and rebellious attitude,” Edwards told the Guardian in a 2017 interview.
Following his death yesterday (Sunday), musicians, politicians and brands all expressed their sadness at his passing and celebrated his life and achievements.
Here's how people reacted to the news:
RIP Jamal Edwards \n\nThe real measure of a man is not what he has, but how he treats others.\n\nHe gave so much to so many. There are hundreds & hundreds of people out there whose life he has touched in ways big & small.\n\nI hope his legacy echoes on.— Aniefiok 'Neef' Ekpoudom (@Aniefiok 'Neef' Ekpoudom) 1645396682
Rest in Peace, Jamal Edwards. \n\nTo think how many dreams were fulfilled and how much potential was discovered because of your platform and work.\n\nWhat an incredible legacy; thank you— Munya Chawawa (@Munya Chawawa) 1645396125
We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on \n\nOur hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.pic.twitter.com/IQPcpkBG8w— MOBO (@MOBO) 1645394699
RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to do So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everythingpic.twitter.com/ZXkz1dqJvB— George The Poet \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddec (@George The Poet \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddec) 1645394414
He filmed my first ever comedy skit, he gave my comedy a platform on his channel SBTV, he got me into my first ever MOBO Afterparty, I got him drunk on way too many occasions, he laughed the hardest at my jokes, he believed in me, I believed in him. RIP jamal Edwardspic.twitter.com/vy5JQ3ZXB3— London Hughes (@London Hughes) 1645398868
The impact SBTV had on the UK\u2019s music scene and British culture is immeasurable.\n\n Rest in peace, Jamal Edwards. My thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him.pic.twitter.com/OS8CmxqbjH— Zarah Sultana MP (@Zarah Sultana MP) 1645394848
I remember tuning into SBTV 10 years ago and discovering artists like Chip, Kano, Giggs, P Money, Akala (too many to name)...\n\nJamal Edwards created something so unique and special \u2013 no doubt single-handedly shaping UK's music scene for what it is today. RIP to a legend.pic.twitter.com/S2aPObDt0I— Diyora Shadijanova (\u0414\u0438\u0451\u0440\u0430 \u0428\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430) \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddef (@Diyora Shadijanova (\u0414\u0438\u0451\u0440\u0430 \u0428\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430) \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddef) 1645396309
\u201cYou never know what you might create, or the change you might inspire.\u201d - Jamal Edwards pic.twitter.com/C8NSWFYNxv— #Merky Books (@#Merky Books) 1645395586
I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards my guy man!!! Can\u2019t believe I\u2019m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya.— Jaykae (@Jaykae) 1645393681
Today, the world lost a pioneer of the UK music scene in Jamal Edwards. \n\nHis life was cut tragically short, but his legacy as the founder of @SBTVonline will live on.\n\nMy love and thoughts are with all those who loved him. Rest in peace and in power, Jamal pic.twitter.com/MW96r1M6ua— Nadia Whittome MP (@Nadia Whittome MP) 1645395744
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Edwards. \n\nOur condolences go out to his family and friends. \n\nRest in peace, Jamal— Luton Town FC (@Luton Town FC) 1645394436
Jamal Edwards, one of the most generous people I have ever met. Someone who loved music and truly believed in all the joy it brings. Going above and beyond to connect people and bring ideas to life. You have shaped culture and changed the lives of others - never to be forgotten.— Amelia Dimoldenberg (@Amelia Dimoldenberg) 1645394675
RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status— \ud83e\udd77\ud83c\udffd (@\ud83e\udd77\ud83c\udffd) 1645393231
This is devastating news. RIP to the cultural behemoth that was Jamal Edwards. I seriously cannot believe we\u2019ve lost such an important and universally loved figure in Black British culture.— CEO of Yelling (@CEO of Yelling) 1645393716
We\u2019ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal\u2019s family & community— YouTube (@YouTube) 1645398985
