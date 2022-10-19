"I'd like an omelette, hold the egg whites," is a sentence most people have not heard, apparently.

When Balthazar owner Keith McNally announced over Instagram that James Corden has been banned from his restaurant following multiple allegations of staff mistreatment, he included one anecdote that left people puzzled.

In one manager's report, McNally shared that Corden yelled at a server after his wife's "egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese" had a bit of egg white mixed in it.

The Balthazar remade the dish but accidentally sent fries instead of salad to which Corden allegedly yelled at the server, "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!"

Sure, people were disappointed to hear of Corden's behavior. But more were confused by the concept of an egg yolk omelette.





Traditionally, egg omelettes are made from 2 or more eggs beaten together creating a wrap-like exterior for vegetables, cheeses, meats, or other filings.



Variations of the traditional omelette include the egg-white omelette in which the yolks are removed for a low-fat alternative. But an all-yolk omelette means higher cholesterol, fat, and rubbery texture - seemingly less desirable.

On Twitter, cooks, chefs, and food enthusiasts weighed in on the egg yolk omelette discourse.



Thankfully some people did try to make the egg-yolk omelette to understand its appeal. Emily Hell for the Washington Postre-created the now-infamous meal and called it, "unappealing".



"The dense, heavy texture of the thing — which turned leathery as it cooled — ultimately made it unappealing," Hell wrote.



Despite the drama surrounding Corden, Balthazar, and egg yolk omelettes, it seems the situation with McNally has been smoothed over as the Balthazar owner unbanned Corden as he believes in second chances.

