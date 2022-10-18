James Corden has been slammed as a "little cretin of a man" following his alleged treatment of staff at the New York restaurant Balthazar.

In a brutal social media bashing, restaurant owner Keith McNally branded Corden "abusive" before launching into two separate encounters throughout its 25-year history.

"I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh," McNally penned to his 77,000 followers.

The restaurateur recounted a manager's report when Corden demanded more drinks after finding a hair in his food. He allegedly told the server: "Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that."

The second run-in came after The Late Late Show host's wife ordered an egg yolk omelette.

Corden reportedly called over the server and told her there was a "little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk", prompting the restaurant to remake the dish.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

They accidentally brought fries out instead of salad. McNally said: "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'"





The restaurant has since taken to Instagram with claims that Corden called and "apologised profusely".



He detailed: "Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.

"So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not.

"But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. xx"

Indy100 reached out to James Corden's representative for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





