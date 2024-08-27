Jenna Ortega had a hilarious response to rumours she was dating Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega had the best and most savage response to rumours she is dating fellow actor Johnny Depp .

The 21-year-old actor has had a meteoric rise to fame thanks to roles in shows like the Netflix series Wednesday and the Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle.

With fame comes online scrutiny and Ortega recently opened up about some of the craziest fake rumours she has ever read about herself.

One of the rumours was posted last year by celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi, which shared an “anonymous tip” that Ortega was dating 61-year-old actor Depp and that the pair were spotted out together.

Deuxmoi acknowledges that it doesn’t verify information it receives, with a disclaimer in its Instagram bio reading: “Some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed. This account does not claim information published is based in fact.”

But, it didn’t stop the fake news from spreading, with outlets publishing alleged quotes that Ortega had never made.

The young actor spoke about the situation in a recent interview with BuzzFeed , when she was asked about the most insane rumour she’s read in the press about herself.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to ‘leave us alone,’” Ortega responded.

“It’s so insane to me like I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious.

“I was on set with [co-star] Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he just said ‘Oh so you and Johnny,’ and I laughed because – I don’t know that person.”

Fans seemed to love Ortega’s response that she didn’t know Depp.

“I actually just laughed out loud oh my god. I love her,” one fan wrote.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings