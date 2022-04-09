Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have announced their engagement (again), and fans feel like they've stepped into a time machine.

The 52-year-old singer and actress and the 49-year-old actor originally dated back in 2002 and were engaged a year later in 2003. They postponed their wedding just days before the ceremony and due to the intense media scrutiny, the pair called it quits in 2004.

Fast forward 18 years, and in 2021 both Lopez and Affleck shocked fans when it was announced the A-listers had gotten back together after nearly two decades apart.

On Twitter, the On The Floor singer teased a major announcement where she told her 45.2m followers in a clip: "So I have a really, um… exciting and special story to share."

News of the couple's engagement was announced by Lopez herself in a brief video without Affleck via her fan newsletter, 'On The JLo'.

In the video, the Marry Me actress can be seen beaming at her gorgeous green-diamond ring as she said: “You’re perfect," and this clip came just days after she was photographed wearing the sparkler earlier in the week.

A representative for Lopez later confirmed the engagement to PEOPLE.

Of course, the news of Bennifer getting engaged for the second time has people contemplating whether we've actually travelled back in time to the early noughties.

























While fans shared their delight at the news that Lopez and Affleck will be walking down the aisle.













After hearing about the latest celebrity engagement, some opted to share a more comedic take on Lopez and Affleck's betrothal - with some joking that Lopez's latest film Marry Me was giving a major hint to Affleck to pop the question.









Family-wise, Lopez has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, 49, has three kids - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 - with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



After divorcing Anthony in 2014, Lopez dated baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017 and the couple got engaged in 2019 but then broke things off in April 2021.

While Affleck and Garner's divorce was finalised in 2018, he previously dated actress and Deep Water co-star Anna De Armas in 2020 and they split in early 2021.

In July 2021, after rumours had been circulating for months about Lopez and Affleck reuniting, Lopez confirmed their relationship by posting a photo on Instagram of them kissing.

Speaking about their reconciliation, Lopez told PEOPLE how she and Affleck have matured in the 18 years since they were last together.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

