Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have announced their engagement (again), and fans feel like they've stepped into a time machine.
The 52-year-old singer and actress and the 49-year-old actor originally dated back in 2002 and were engaged a year later in 2003. They postponed their wedding just days before the ceremony and due to the intense media scrutiny, the pair called it quits in 2004.
Fast forward 18 years, and in 2021 both Lopez and Affleck shocked fans when it was announced the A-listers had gotten back together after nearly two decades apart.
On Twitter, the On The Floor singer teased a major announcement where she told her 45.2m followers in a clip: "So I have a really, um… exciting and special story to share."
News of the couple's engagement was announced by Lopez herself in a brief video without Affleck via her fan newsletter, 'On The JLo'.
Major announcement!!!! http://OnTheJLo.com\u00a0pic.twitter.com/HTIqbHMJ2M— jlo \ud83d\udc8d (@jlo \ud83d\udc8d) 1649469458
In the video, the Marry Me actress can be seen beaming at her gorgeous green-diamond ring as she said: “You’re perfect," and this clip came just days after she was photographed wearing the sparkler earlier in the week.
A representative for Lopez later confirmed the engagement to PEOPLE.
Of course, the news of Bennifer getting engaged for the second time has people contemplating whether we've actually travelled back in time to the early noughties.
Ben Affleck marrying J-Lo, Jim Carrey and Michael Bay have big movies, we're basically at war with Russia and the Republicans are running on "We hate Mickey Mouse and Gays but love fetuses!" Next year, Michael Keaton is Batman. It's a cruel joke I'm not actually getting youngerhttps://twitter.com/Variety/status/1512671441451462658\u00a0\u2026— Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad) 1649487619
J.Lo and Ben Affleck are engaged, a nuclear power is trying to occupy a country that hates them and the GOP wants to use homophobia to win an election, 2004 is BACK.— Aaron (@Aaron) 1649471540
JLo and Ben Affleck engaged again means that the world didn't end in 2012 we just went through a #timewarp loop and are back in 2002 thinking it's 2022.https://twitter.com/enews/status/1512640422526558213\u00a0\u2026— Tara Greene (@Tara Greene) 1649490933
So JLO and Ben Affleck are engaged and it makes me feel like it's 2002 all over again.— Gabby Carr (@Gabby Carr) 1649477148
Denim on denim, JLo and Ben Affleck - we are really back to the early 2000s aren\u2019t wehttps://twitter.com/pagesix/status/1512631130415005696\u00a0\u2026— Marc Sidarous (@Marc Sidarous) 1649481232
I for one am thrilled to re-do my 20s, so thanks to Bennifer for getting engaged again and resetting the timeline— beautifulcity (@beautifulcity) 1649481001
While fans shared their delight at the news that Lopez and Affleck will be walking down the aisle.
JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. It\u2019s happening! \nBennifer never dies.pic.twitter.com/X6s0Z1osLW— Darko (@Darko) 1649470899
JLO AND BEN AFFLECK ARE ENGAGED THIS IS REAL THIS IS NOT A DRILL— Caroline Hogan WGBA (@Caroline Hogan WGBA) 1649471314
PUMP IT INTO MY VEINS I DESERVE A BENNIFER WEDDING.https://twitter.com/Jezebel/status/1512438881257332737\u00a0\u2026— leg booty qcutie (@leg booty qcutie) 1649428914
After hearing about the latest celebrity engagement, some opted to share a more comedic take on Lopez and Affleck's betrothal - with some joking that Lopez's latest film Marry Me was giving a major hint to Affleck to pop the question.
if i had a nickel for every time jlo and ben affleck got engaged\u2026pic.twitter.com/He6B6sJZQu— \u265bem\u265b (@\u265bem\u265b) 1649478306
Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez on that new ring with Ben Affleck #iamdwest #JenniferLopez #lovepic.twitter.com/O96fTI58xi— Dwest (@Dwest) 1649477976
ben affleck and jennifer lopez got engaged in 2022pic.twitter.com/thIYrd9ozQ— cecilia (@cecilia) 1649475457
Don\u2019t let Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck trick you into getting back together with your ex— Lupe\ud83d\udc09 (@Lupe\ud83d\udc09) 1649482866
exclusive look at ben affleck proposing to jlopic.twitter.com/WcOBof6Fxk— kathleen (@kathleen) 1649475809
Obsessed with JLo making a movie called \u201cMarry Me\u201d and then immediately getting engaged. Queen of subtlety— ilana pe\u00f1a (@ilana pe\u00f1a) 1649479634
Family-wise, Lopez has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, 49, has three kids - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 - with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
After divorcing Anthony in 2014, Lopez dated baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017 and the couple got engaged in 2019 but then broke things off in April 2021.
While Affleck and Garner's divorce was finalised in 2018, he previously dated actress and Deep Water co-star Anna De Armas in 2020 and they split in early 2021.
In July 2021, after rumours had been circulating for months about Lopez and Affleck reuniting, Lopez confirmed their relationship by posting a photo on Instagram of them kissing.
Speaking about their reconciliation, Lopez told PEOPLE how she and Affleck have matured in the 18 years since they were last together.
"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."
