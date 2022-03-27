Let’s face it, some people are blessed enough to look forever young.



For example, Gabrielle Union played a high school sophomore in 10 Things I hate About You when she was in her mid-twenties and Bianca Lawson, who played the love interest of high school student Emily Fields (played by Shay Mitchell) in Pretty Little Liars, was in her thirties.

Way to defy aging!

But what other celebrities fall into the category of looking much younger than they are?

Here at Indy100, we rounded up a list of 19 celebrities who are older than they appear.

1. Paul Rudd, 52

Rudd made his acting debut in 1992 in the television series called Sisters.

2. Jennifer Lopez, 52

Lopez debuted as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color in 1991 and remained a regular until 1993, before pursuing an acting career.

She became the first Latin actress to earn over $1m for a film for her first leading part in the 1997 Selena biopic of the same name.

3. Jared Leto, 50

Leto started his career in the early 1990s with television appearances, and he rose to prominence for his part as Jordan Catalano on the television series My So-Called Life (1994).

4. John Cho, 49

Cho is most known for his appearances as Harold Lee in the Harold & Kumar films, but he has also appeared in Asian-themed films such as Better Luck Tomorrow (2002,) Shopping for Fangs (1997), and Yellow (1998).

5.Troian Bellisario, 36

At the age of three, Bellisario made her acting debut in the 1988 film Last Rites.

In 1990, she appeared in an episode of her father’s show Quantum Leap as a guest star. In 1998, she was a co-star to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Billboard Dad.

Flash forward over a decade later, Bellisario was cast as high school junior Spencer Hastings in the TV series Pretty Little Liars (2009).

The show is based on Sara Shepard’s book series of the same name.

6. Gabrielle Union, 49

She appeared in the third episode of the sixth season of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1997).

7. Bianca Lawson, 42

Lawson started acting at the age of nine in Barbie and Revlon commercials. Then in 1993, she got a role on Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

Fun fact: She’s also the stepsister of Beyoncé (40-years-old) and Solange Knowles (35-years-old). Neither of them aged one bit.

8. Gwen Stefani, 52

Her singing career began in 1986 when her brother Eric asked her to perform vocals for a ska band he was establishing called No Doubt. The band signed to Interscope Records in 1991.





9. Halle Berry, 55

Halle Berry’s acting career began in 1989 on the ABC series Living Dolls. Three years prior, in 1986, she became Miss Ohio USA.

10. Christie Brinkley, 67

Brinkley was discovered in a Paris post office by American photographer Errol Sawyer in 1973.

She rose to international acclaim due to her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues in the late 1970s, eventually appearing on three consecutive covers beginning in 1979.

11. Salma Hayek, 55

The Mexican actress started acting at the age of 23. She also is one of the leading characters in the new film Eternals.

12. Angela Bassett, 63

Bassett began her acting career after graduating from Yale University in the 1980s.

After some minor roles, such as Reva Styles in Boyz n the Hood (1991), she made her mark as singer Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993), to which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

13. Brooke Shields, 56

Shields started modeling when she was 11 months old in 1966.

At 14-years-old in 1980, she was the youngest fashion model to appear on the cover of Vogue in 1980.

14. Candace Cameron-Bure, 45

Bure portrayed Jennifer Bates in an episode of the sitcom Punky Brewster in 1985. She starred as Eric Stoltz’s younger sister in the adolescent comedy Some Kind of Wonderful in 1987.

Her most notable role was Donna Jo “D.J.” Tanner, Danny’s oldest daughter, in the family sitcom Full House in 1987.

15. Cher, 75

Cher gained notoriety in 1965 as half of the folk-rock group Sonny & Cher alongside her former husband Sonny Bono, after their hit song “I Got You Babe” reached number one on the US and UK charts.

In 1971 they had a CBS show called The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, which aired until 1974 following their divorce.

The following year in 1975, Cher got an eponymous show, Cher, further emerging as a trendsetter in fashion.

16. Taraji P. Henson, 51

Henson began her Hollywood career as a guest star on several television shows before starring in Baby Boy (2001).

She gained critical acclaim for her role as a prostitute in Hustle & Flow (2005), for which she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture.



17. Freddie Highmore, 29

Highmore made his debut in the comedic flick Women Talking Dirty (1999). His film credits include Finding Neverland (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), August Rush (2007), and The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008).

He also played Norman Bates in the drama-thriller series Bates Motel (2013–2017). And in 2017 to the present day, he plays Shaun Murphy a surgeon with autism and Savant Syndrome, in The Good Doctor.

18. Justin Bieber, 27

In 2008, Bieber was spotted by Scooter Braun, an American record executive and signed with RBMG Records. His debut seven-track EP My World helped him achieve notoriety (2009).

19. Pharrell Williams, 48

In the early 1990s, Williams created the hip-hop and R&B production duo The Neptunes with Chad Hugo. They produced songs for many recording artists.

Eventually, he became a lead vocalist of the band N.E.R.D., which he founded with Hugo and drummer Shay Haley in 1999.

In My Mind, Williams’ debut solo album, was released in 2006.

