'Heartsick' Jennifer Lopez unexpectedly cancels upcoming US tour

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled the US leg of her tour 'This Is Me… Live' to "be with her children, family and close friends".

On Friday (31 May), Live Nation informed fans that the 2024 summer tour was cancelled, reassuring people they would receive an automatic refund.

"For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details," they wrote in an announcement.

The newsletter also featured a message from the "devastated" star.

A Special Message to My JLovers OnTheJLo," she wrote. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.

"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

"I love you all so much," she continued. "Until next time…"

The sudden cancellation comes after social media speculation regarding her marriage to Ben Affleck. Rumours were also swirling about poor ticket sales, although sources claim this is not the case and showed strong sales across Newark, Orlando, Miami, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto.

Elsewhere, Jlo also dismissed a question about her and Affleck's marriage during a press run for her new sci-fi movie Atlas.

During the Q&A session, one person asked whether rumours of a divorce were real, to which she responded: "You know better than that."

