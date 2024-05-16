Jeremy Clarkson has been crowned the UK's "sexiest man" for a second year in a row.

The annual poll conducted by IllicitEncounters asked 2,000 of its female members who they believed to be the UK's sexiest man. They were asked to score each of the 50 celebrities out of 10.

The 64-year-old presenter was up against the likes of Idris Elba, Prince William and Cillian Murphy. The Diddly Squat Farm owner scored an impressive score of 9 out of 10 points - a slight increase on last year's result proving tweed shirts and bad boy farmer vibes are still a big hit with the ladies.

Sexiest men 2024, according to Illicitencounters:

Jeremy Clarkson Tom Holland Gareth Southgate Prince William Cillian Murphy Idris Elba Romesh Ranganathan Sam Thompson Russ Cook (Hardest Geezer) Dermot O’Leary

Piers Morgan was not happy about his entry, plummeting from 17th place last year to a measly 40th place this year.

He took to his Instagram to express his disappointment, writing: "WTF?!!!!" with an angry, swearing emoji.

Illicitencounters spokesperson Jessica Leoni said of this year's results: "Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah's ark and, just like the animals in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos.

"We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too - and clearly his famer look continues to set hearts racing.

"Just like last year's poll, we knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to score them on their 'sexiness' would throw up some surprises - we're not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year!"

