Joe Lycett hilariously trolls his 'king' Boris Johnson amid Partygate findings

Comedian Joe Lycett has continued his Conservative comedy “bit” after declaring that Boris Johnson is still “my king” after being found to have lied to Parliament.

It comes as the Partygate report into Johnson’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic found that he committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading the House and denying any knowledge of rule-breaking.

The Commons Privileges Committee recommended a 90-day suspension which, if Johnson hadn’t resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last week ahead of the publication of the report, would have triggered a by-election.

As well as the suspension that will no longer apply following his resignation, the committee also recommended Johnson should not receive the pass granting access to Parliament – one that is normally given to former MPs.

Despite the damning ruling, one person who has hilariously stood by him is the comedian Joe Lycett, who has remained committed to his pro-Conservative comedy act.

In a tweet, Lycett wrote: “@BorisJohnson still my king.”

The replies to his tweet were littered with laughing emojis as people appreciated Lycett’s long-standing mockery of the Tories.

Referencing Lycett’s hilarious appearance on a BBC politics show, one person joked: “You are incredibly right wing after all.”









For over a year, Lycett has taken to satirically trolling controversial Conservatives and once even fooled Nadine Dorries who earnestly retweeted one of his posts intended to mock Johnson.



