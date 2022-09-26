Comedian and top-class wind-up Joe Lycett has been at it again as he trolled prime minister Liz Truss amid a disastrous few days for the Conservative government.

On 23 September, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced a mini-budget outlining the government’s plans for a series of sweeping tax cuts as well as a £45bn package.

Since the announcement on Friday, the value of the pound sterling has hit a record low against the dollar, reaching a low of $1.03 to every £1.

For people in the UK, it means the cost of goods and services that are imported from outside the country will increase and travelling abroad will also become more expensive.

Amid the chaos, Lycett has reassumed his hilarious “right-wing” alter ego and shared words of support for the struggling Truss.

He tweeted: “@trussliz hold ur nerve babe u got this.”

Lycett has been a very vocal critic of the Conservative party and his sarcastic tweet in support of Truss amused fans, gathering over 36,000 likes at the time of writing.

One Twitter user replied in equally sarcastic measure, writing: “She’s so lucky to have a friend like you.”

Another said: “She's hashtag got this, babes.”

“Lmao! Lycett's a legend…,” another fan wrote.

It has been reported that Conservative MPs have already submitted letters of no-confidence in Truss’ leadership, despite being in the job for less than three weeks.

