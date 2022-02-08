Joe Rogan has been under fire over the course of the last few weeks due to his problematic behavior on his podcast.

As outrage continues to erupt online and Spotify is under pressure to pull the plug on Rogan's podcast, some celebrities have come to his defense (while others have vehemently condemned the right-winger).

Now, it seems as though none other than former President Donald Trump has joined the list of people rallying against Rogan, who has spread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation and used the N-word.

In a statement, Trump said that Joe Rogan should stop apologizing and "just go about" what he's doing.

"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics," Trump's statement read.

"How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened. That's not you and it never will be!"

Over the weekend, Rogan apologized for using the N-word on his podcast when a video compilation circulated online made by India Arie showed him using the slur 24 times."It's not my word to use," Rogan said. He also went on to call it "the most regretful and shameful thing" he'd ever had to address.

That's not his only offense though. Many of Rogan's critics have pointed to numerous incidents that involve him joking about coercing women into sex acts and mocking trans people using transphobic terms.

For their part, Spotify, which paid $100m to host his podcast exclusively, has since removed multiple episodes and defended its decision to keep him on its platform.

While Trump might have offered his support, late last month artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from the app.

