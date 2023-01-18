Joe Rogan ate hallucinogenic honey as guest revealed terrifying side effects

Joe Rogan has never shied away from trying new things, and he didn’t let a list of potentially terrifying side effects get in the way of trying hallucinogenic honey on his show.

The podcast host has spoken about psychedelic drugs before and even described himself as a "psychedelic adventurer".

Things took a turn for the trippy during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which featured Will Sonbuchner, also known as Sonny Side, who is best known for the Best Ever Food Review Show YouTube channel.

During the interview, Sonbuchner revealed he’d brought Rogan a jar of a local delicacy from Nepal known as “mad honey” known to have psychedelic qualities and suggested that they both try it live on air.

While Rogan was initially keen to try the substance, he was slightly less keen after Sonbuchner spoke about locals he’d spoken to about the honey, as well as telling the story of his brother taking too much.

Recounting the time he spoke to a man in Nepal about the honey, Sonbuchner said: "He goes 'I did it 20 years ago and that's the last time. I took a lot, and I couldn't walk for 24 hours.' Okay, that's pretty extreme."

He then spoke about his brother’s experience after taking six teaspoons of the stuff, which is much more than the recommended dose.

"I said, 'Why don't you text me the effects during the evening, so I'll know what to expect when I do it?' He said, 'Feels good. Warm. Warm breath. My body is on fire in a very positive way. It's weird. So far good. Might get nauseous. Take less. I can't tell. Not good.'"

Rogan seemed a little perturbed after hearing the stories but was still interested enough to try the substance.

“It’s got a feeling like you’re reacting to it like a hot pepper,” Rogan said after trying the honey, which he described as having a ‘more liquid’ texture than normal honey.

Sonbuchner added: “My brother felt hungover the next day. He felt stiff. What happens is that it can lower your blood pressure and I think that’s what can make it difficult to move and to walk… to me it’s unclear why people are into it.”

