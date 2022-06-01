Just moments before the verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial was read, Depp was spotted at a pub underneath Newcastle's Tyne Bridge.

While Heard, 36, sat between her team of lawyers awaiting the decision in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday. Depp, 58, was absent from the courtroom.

Judge Penney Azcarate previously said that neither party had to attend the verdict reading in person. A spokesperson for Depp told CNN the actor would be elsewhere due to prior commitments.

Over the weekend, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted in Sheffield attending a Jeff Beck concert, where Depp got on stage to play alongside the guitarist.

Seemingly, Depp made his way to Newcastle where he was spotted at The Bridge Tavern alongside English musician Sam Fender.

Photos and videos from social media show Depp fist-bumping and shaking hands with fans.

Moments after Depp was spotted at the pub, Judge Azcarate read the jury's decision which concluded Heard defamed Depp on three counts and Depp's lawyer defamed Heard once.

The jury awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and $2 million to Heard.

Regarding Depp's absence from the courtroom, a spokesperson for Heard threw shade at the actor according to ABC News.

"Your presence shows where your priorities are." The spokesperson said. "Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

