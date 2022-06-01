The jury has reached a conclusion on the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial - but one party was missing from the courtroom on Wednesday.

While Heard, 36, sat next to her legal team, Depp, 58, was missing from the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia.

Representatives for Depp told CNN that Depp would not be present for the verdict due to "previously scheduled work commitments" but he "will be watching from the United Kingdom."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



In response to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's missing presence, a spokesperson for Heard threw shade at Depp according to a statement from ABC News.

"Your presence shows where your priorities are." The spokesperson said. "Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

Judge Penney Azcarate told both parties they did not have to be in person for the reading of the verdict.

Depp made a surprise visit at a Jeff Beck concert on Sunday night.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.