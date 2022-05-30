There have been all kinds of unexpected Johnny Depp stories to emerge over recent weeks, but this in some ways might be one of the strangest.

The actor made a surprise appearance in Sheffield over the weekend and took to the stage alongside guitarist Jeff Beck, just a few days after appearing in court in the US.

Depp is well known for his love of guitars and music, having been on stage with the likes of Aerosmith and has duetted with Beck in the past. He also played slide guitar for Oasis on their track 'Fade-In Out.'

The 58-year-old was welcomed onto the stage in the Yorkshire city on Sunday night.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He sang his version of the John Lennon song Isolation, which he released with Beck back in 2020.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: “Just been to see Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall, he had a surprise special guest, Johnny Depp!!

"The fact that Johnny Depp is in Sheffield makes me want to cry!!!!! Im off on a road trip,” another said.

Depp’s surprise appearance came amid the ongoing defamation trial in the case brought against Heard by Depp.

The closing arguments concluded last Friday and the jury began deliberating on the six weeks of testimony before being sent home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The jurors will resume deliberation this week.

Depp’s love of music became a part of the trial recently, after a former assistant of Heard’s said she confided in her that she did not like spending time at her house with Depp as “she told me she didn't like hanging around at his house with his friends because it was boring and it was all old men playing guitars and it wasn't interesting her.”

Depp also plays in the group The Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Matt Sorum and Duff McKagan.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.